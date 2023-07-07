JLR clocks £400 mn free cash flow in Q1

JLR clocks £400 mn free cash flow in Q11 min read 07 Jul 2023, 11:35 PM IST
The Coventry-based maker of luxury SUVs like Range Rover, Discovery and Discovery said sales during the first quarter of the financial year 2024 improved significantly on the back of a continuous improvement in chip and other supply constraints.
NEW DELHI : Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the luxury auto arm of Tata Motors Ltd, on Friday said it expects to report free cash flow to cross £400 million in the June quarter.
