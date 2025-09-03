Jaguar Land Rover issues FIRST statement after cyber incident hits retail and production activities: ‘No evidence…’

Luxury car maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has issued its first statement after the company's services were disrupted due to a cybersecurity incident, stating that it found “no evidence” that customer data was affected.

Acnowledging the cyber incident, the automaker, owned by Tata Motors, said that they took “immediate action” and are working to “restart global applications in a controlled manner”.

What did JLR say? Full statement “JLR has been impacted by a cyber incident. We took immediate action to mitigate its impact by proactively shutting down our systems. We are now working at pace to restart our global applications in a controlled manner,” JLR said in its press statement on September 2.

“At this stage there is no evidence any customer data has been stolen but our retail and production activities have been severely disrupted,” it added.

No further details or specifics were provided.

JLR cybersecurity incident: What happened? According to a Reuters report, this disruption adds to JLR's woes after a report in July said it had delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models for more testing and for demand to pick up.

Tata Motors did not immediately respond to queries.

The automaker is the latest British company to be hit by a cyber security incident in recent months amid a surge in cyber and ransomware attacks globally, as increasingly sophisticated threat actors disrupt operations and compromise sensitive data.

Last month, British retailer M&S resumed taking click and collect orders for clothing after a nearly four-month hiatus following a cyber hack and data theft. Hackers also attempted to break into retailer Co-op Group's systems in April.