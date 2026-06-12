JLR workforce shrinks for first time since pandemic

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover ended 2025-26 with fewer employees than at the start of the year as it pursued cost-cutting measures to offset higher US tariffs and cyberattack-related expenses under new chief executive P.B. Balaji.
However, the first such workforce decline since the covid-19 pandemic more than doubled the Tata group carmaker's separation bill to £58 million ( ₹742 crore).
JLR's downsizing—by 3% to 42,850 employees—came amid staff reductions elsewhere in the group. IT major Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) saw its total workforce fall by 3% to 617,437 in FY26, during which it laid off more than 12,000 employees and paid ₹1,388 crore in severance.
Cost-saving drive
The Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd-owned company incurred additional costs of more than £800 million ( ₹10,233 crore) during the fiscal year, prompting management to introduce multiple cost-saving initiatives. The efforts gathered momentum after P.B. Balaji took over as chief executive in November 2025.