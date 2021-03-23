Jaguar Land Rover launches its first electric vehicle I-Pace in India

NEW DELHI: Luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first battery electric vehicle, Jaguar I-PACE, for the Indian market at a price of Rs105.9 lakh.

Jaguar I-PAC is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be launched in India by a luxury vehicle manufacturer after Mercedes Benz’s EQC.

Swedish car maker Volvo AG is expected to launch its electric luxury sport utility vehicle, XC 40 Recharge, in October this year.

The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing the I-PACE to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, the Tata Motors subsidiary said.

JLR has ensured customer will not experience any hassle when it comes to owning electric vehicles, with 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV ready and over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers.

According to Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover, India, the company’s retail network is fully prepared to cater to customers' demands.

“Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. Jaguar I-PACE will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve," he added.

Customers may either use a home charging cable that is provided with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar’s dealers

