Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Jaguar Land Rover launches its first electric vehicle I-Pace in India

Jaguar Land Rover launches its first electric vehicle I-Pace in India

JLR's first battery electric vehicle Jaguar I-PACE for the Indian market at a price of Rs105.9 lakh. (Source: Company website)
2 min read . 03:09 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Customers may either use a home charging cable that is provided with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar’s dealers

NEW DELHI: Luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first battery electric vehicle, Jaguar I-PACE, for the Indian market at a price of Rs105.9 lakh.

NEW DELHI: Luxury passenger vehicle manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover, on Tuesday announced the launch of its first battery electric vehicle, Jaguar I-PACE, for the Indian market at a price of Rs105.9 lakh.

Jaguar I-PAC is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be launched in India by a luxury vehicle manufacturer after Mercedes Benz’s EQC.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Jaguar I-PAC is the second electric vehicle (EV) to be launched in India by a luxury vehicle manufacturer after Mercedes Benz’s EQC.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

Swedish car maker Volvo AG is expected to launch its electric luxury sport utility vehicle, XC 40 Recharge, in October this year.

The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by a 90 kWh battery that delivers 294 kW power and 696 Nm torque, allowing the I-PACE to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds, the Tata Motors subsidiary said.

JLR has ensured customer will not experience any hassle when it comes to owning electric vehicles, with 22 retail outlets across 19 cities EV ready and over 35 EV chargers installed and more underway. These chargers are a combination of 7.4 kW AC chargers and 25 kW DC (fast) chargers.

According to Rohit Suri, president and managing director, Jaguar Land Rover, India, the company’s retail network is fully prepared to cater to customers' demands.

“Jaguar I-PACE is the first all-electric SUV that we’ve launched in India and it marks the beginning of our electrification journey. With our electrified products we look forward to playing a significant role in India’s electrification drive into the future. Jaguar I-PACE will appeal to people who look for and purchase the latest in technology and design, to express their personalities and stay ahead of the curve," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Customers may either use a home charging cable that is provided with the vehicle or use a 7.4 kW AC wall mounted charger that is also provided as standard. The installation of this charger at the customer’s house will be done by Tata Power Ltd, and will be coordinated via Jaguar’s dealers

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.