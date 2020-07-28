Tata Motors' JLR names Thierry Bolloré as CEO

NEW DELHI : Tata Motors Ltd said on Tuesday Thierry Bolloré would be the new chief executive officer of its British luxury arm Jaguar Land Rover .

Bolloré, a former Renault executive , will replaces Ralf Speth at JLR's helm. He will assume office effective Sept. 10, Tata Motors said in a stock exchange filing.

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, “I am delighted to welcome Thierry to Jaguar Land Rover. An established global business leader with a proven track record of implementing complex transformations, Thierry will bring a wealth of experience to one of the most revered positions in the industry."

Bolloré has extensive expertise in the automotive business, most recently as CEO of Groupe Renault and previously in senior positions at global automotive supplier Faurecia.

Mr Bolloré said," Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is known around the world for its peerless brand heritage, exquisite design and deep engineering integrity. It will be my privilege to lead this fantastic company through what continues to be the most testing time of our generation.

“Renowned for their passion and spirit, the people of JLR are the driving force behind its success. I couldn’t be more excited to join the team continuing to shape the future of this iconic company."

Bolloré will succeed Ralf Speth, who will take up the previously announced position of non-executive vice chairman of Jaguar Land Rover plc.

Chandrasekaran said, “I want to thank Ralf for a decade of outstanding vision and leadership for Jaguar Land Rover and welcome him to his new non-executive position in addition to his existing role on the board of Tata Sons."

JLR is a global automotive manufacturer and leading technology company, proudly built around two iconic British car brands: Jaguar and Land Rover. The business is dedicated to providing experiences people love, for life, with a mission of shaping the future of mobility towards Destination Zero; a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via