comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Jaguar Land Rover partners with Everstream Analytics, will use AI to solve supply chain issues
Back

Jaguar Land Rover partners with Everstream Analytics, will use AI to solve supply chain issues

 1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:57 PM IST Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover has teamed up with Everstream Analytics to embed AI into its system, allowing real-time monitoring of its supply chain and avoiding future global supply issues.

The technology uses a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine learning, and human intuition to plot emerging incidents.Premium
The technology uses a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine learning, and human intuition to plot emerging incidents.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Monday it has partnered with supply chain mapping and risk analytics firm Everstream Analytics, which will embed artificial intelligence into the British luxury carmaker's system to help avert future global supply issues.

The new AI technology, JLR said, will allow it to monitor its supply chain in real-time and protect the production of its current models and next generation of electric vehicles (EVs).

JLR, a unit of India's Tata Motors said Everstream's technology has already enabled it to avoid disruption at global freight ports to deliver vehicles to clients.

"Through our collaboration with Everstream Analytics, we are harnessing the power of AI to proactively manage risks before they cause disruption to production," JLR's executive director for industrial operations Barbara Bergmeier said in a statement.

It said the technology uses a combination of AI, predictive analytics, machine-learning and human intuition to plot emerging incidents, such as natural disasters, strikes, data breaches and export issues on a global map.

In a post-pandemic world full of supply chain snarls, a growing group of startups and established logistics firms have created a multi-billion dollar industry to apply AI and machine learning to help businesses minimise disruption.

JLR was hit particularly hard by a global shortage of semiconductor chips that forced major carmakers to curtail production of certain models.

The carmaker has returned to profitability in the last two quarters and in the most recent quarter accounted for two thirds of Tata's total revenue.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 19 Jun 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout