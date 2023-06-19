Jaguar Land Rover partners with Everstream Analytics, will use AI to solve supply chain issues1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover has teamed up with Everstream Analytics to embed AI into its system, allowing real-time monitoring of its supply chain and avoiding future global supply issues.
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Monday it has partnered with supply chain mapping and risk analytics firm Everstream Analytics, which will embed artificial intelligence into the British luxury carmaker's system to help avert future global supply issues.
