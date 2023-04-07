JLR sales grow 24% as chip supplies improve

JLR sales grow 24% as chip supplies improve2 min read . 12:13 AM IST
Mumbai: Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury vehicle unit of Tata Motors Ltd, reported a surge in sales for the March quarter on the back of a “gradual improvement in chip and other supply constraints".
Wholesale volumes for the quarter rose 19% sequentially and 24% from a year ago to 94,649 units, barring the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Compared to FY22, wholesale volumes for JLR in FY23 were higher across markets, led by the rise in overseas sales (62%), the UK (24%), Europe (22%), China (17%) and North America (2%).
JLR’s retail sales for the March quarter were at 102,889 units, including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China joint venture, up 21% from the previous quarter and 30% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Retail sales were higher across markets led by Europe (47%), the UK (42%), China (29%), overseas (29%) and North America (12%) in FY23, compared to 376,381 units in 2021-22. Wholesales, excluding China, were up 9% over FY22 to 321,362 units.
JLR’s flagship Range Rover and Range Rover Sport dispatches continued to rise with 32,950 units during the quarter, up from 28,000 units in the December quarter.
Wholesale volumes for the Defender rose to 27,513 units in the March quarter from 23,816 in the preceding three months, with the company continuing to operate a third shift at the Nitra facility in Slovakia.
Tata Motors said JLR’s order book was strong, with over 200,000 pending orders at the end of the March quarter, which is, however, about 15,000 lower than the 31 December 2022 order book, hinting at the higher retail sales in the March quarter.
“Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender demand remains particularly strong, representing 76% of the order book. JLR expects to report results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 March 2023 in May 2023," the parent company told the exchanges.
On a preliminary basis, JLR expects to achieve free cash flows of at least £800 million in the March quarter and more than £500 million for the full year.
According to Tata Motors, JLR’s initial estimated cash balance is at £3.7 billion and net debt of around £3 billion.
In the December quarter, JLR achieved positive free cash flows and posted profits with an improvement in supplies following a loss-making September quarter.
JLR’s profit (before tax) was 265 million pounds in the December quarter, up from a loss of 9 million pounds a year ago, with a positive EBIT margin of 3.7%, up from 1.4% in Q3 of FY22. JLR reported benign cash flows on a sequential basis on the back of increased wholesale volumes coupled with a favourable mix and better pricing.
On Thursday, shares of Tata Motors ended 2.6% higher at 437.65 on NSE.