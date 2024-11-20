Jaguar reveals new logo and branding, but netizens complain ‘go back…’, Elon Musk asks ‘do you sell cars?’

Jaguar plans to launch three new electric cars in 2026, focusing on reinventing its brand. A new logo and concept car will debut at Miami Art Week, aiming to change perceptions of the luxury brand as it transitions to fully electric models.

Livemint
Updated20 Nov 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Jaguar’s new branding has been introduced ahead of the firm’s electric future
Jaguar’s new branding has been introduced ahead of the firm’s electric future (Jaguar / PA)

Jaguar, the British luxury auto brand, on November 19 unveiled its new logo and branding strategy as the company moves towards becoming an only-electric car maker, according to a report by PA Media. The reactions on social media platforms however were far from ideal.

The new logo comes ahead of Jaguar's plans to launch three new electric cars in 2026, and was aimed as a “fire break” as it moves towards becoming a fully electric luxury brand.

Further, a new concept car, showcasing Jaguar’s new look for the road, will be unveiled at Miami Art Week on December 3.

Is Indian stock market closed today for the Maharashtra Assembly Election?

About The New Logo

Stylised as JaGUar, the company said the new logo “seamlessly blended upper and lower case characters in visual harmony”. The prancing “leaper” cat design is also getting an update embossed on brass, along with marketing slogans such as “delete ordinary”, “live vivid” and “copy nothing”, the report added.

In a statement, Jaguar MD Rawdon Glover said taking new cars off sale was “intentional” as it looked to create a barrier between the old models and the new-look Jaguars.

“From a marketing sense, at the moment, there are lots of people out there that know what Jaguar stands for, and actually it doesn’t stand for them, and we’ve seen that in terms of how they’ve responded to the offering that’s been in the market for the last 10 or 20 years. We need to change people’s perceptions of what Jaguar stands for. And that’s not a straightforward, easy thing to do. So having a fire break in between old and new is, actually, very helpful,” he stated.

Jaguar released a video showcasing the new branding, but it did not seem to be well received online.

 

 

(With inputs from PA Media)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Nov 2024, 07:37 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJaguar reveals new logo and branding, but netizens complain ‘go back…’, Elon Musk asks ‘do you sell cars?’

