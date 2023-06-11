Jaguar will evolve into all-electric luxury brand says Chandrasekaran2 min read 11 Jun 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Jaguar Land Rover plans to become an all-electric luxury brand, with the first new electric cars set to arrive in 2025. JLR will start making pure-electric versions of popular models, with the pure-electric Range Rover set to be available for pre-order later this year.
Jaguar Land Rover Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the company is on track to transform itself into an all-electric luxury brand and the first new cars will arrive in 2025. JLR was acquired by Tata Motors in 2008 and now functions as a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×