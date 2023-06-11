Jaguar Land Rover Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said that the company is on track to transform itself into an all-electric luxury brand and the first new cars will arrive in 2025. JLR was acquired by Tata Motors in 2008 and now functions as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

JLR Interim CEO Adrian Mardell said that the British automaker will start making pure-electric versions of its popular models like Range Rover, Defender and Discovery collections.

"This starts with the pure-electric Range Rover, for which we will start taking pre-orders later this year" Mardell said

"As we prepare for our electric-first future, we are taking steps to ensure our people have the skills vital to electrification, digital and autonomous cars. To this end, we launched our future skills programme in September 2022, to train 29,000 of our workforce for our modern luxury, electric future," The JLR CEO added

Mardell revealed that the first of the three Jaguar designs will be a 4-door GT with a range of up to 700 kilometres or 430 miles. He also informed that more details on the new Jaguar designs will be announced later this year and they will go on sale in selected markets in 2024 while customer deliveries will begin in 2025.

While addressing the shareholders in Jaguar Land Rover's Annual Report for 2022-23, N Chandrasekaran said that the company had to face a lot of challenges in the wake of war in Ukraine and rising inflationary pressures including shortage of semiconductors and challenges in energy supplies.

"In this context, I am pleased that the company is progressing well in its transformation journey and is set to become a modern luxury vehicle business, with sustainability at its heart," Chandrasekaran said to the shareholders

He also informed that JLR's efforts address challenges with the supply chain have started getting results and it has enabled the increase in production of the new Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender vehicles.

(With inputs from PTI)