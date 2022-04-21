With BRO constructing the world's highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580, businessman Anand Mahindra has only one thing to say - Jai Ho! The tunnel that will connect Himachal Pradesh to Ladakh will be completed by 2025. And the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) promises that it will change the economy of Zanskar Valley.

BRO Director General Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhary said, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will start the construction of the tunnel connecting Himachal Pradesh to Zanskar Valley in Ladakh by July this year. Centre has already made 'Project Yojak' of BRO to execute this ambitious project.

The south portal of the tunnel will be at Shinku La and the north portal at Lakhang, he added.

At present, one has to travel 101 kms from Manali to Darcha on Leh road and thereafter, take a turn from Darcha towards Shinku La Pass and enter Zanskar valley.

The D-G lauded the efforts of BRO personnel in resorting the Shinku La-Padum road as well as Manali-Leh road in record time.

On this occasion, BRO Project Deepak's Chief Engineer P K Barua, Project Yojak Chief Engineer Jitender Prasad, Commander 38 BRTF Col Shabarish Wachhali, Rigzin Hayrappa, ex-zila parishad member Lahaul, and people from Darcha, Chikka, Jispa and Rarik thanked the BRO D-G for the latest development project.

The team of BRO engineers has also shifted from Rohtang Pass to Shinku La. The chief engineer of Atal Tunnel at Rohtang will oversee both the construction of Shinku La tunnel and the roads connecting its two portals.

The tunnel will help in quick mobilisation of troops to the border with China in Ladakh. Due to the construction of a 4.2-km tunnel under this pass, the distance of Kargil from Manali will be reduced by 60 km from 355 to 295 km. It is an alternative to the Manali-Leh-Kargil route.

Chaudhary said, as quoted by HindustanWha Times, the tunnel will bring people of Lahaul and Zanskar closer and open doors to tourism in these areas.