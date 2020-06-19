Mumbai: Bajaj Consumer Care Limited has appointed Jaideep Nandi as its new Managing Director.

Nandi is currently the company's Chief Executive Officer, and will take over as the managing director effective 1 July. He takes over from Sumit Malhotra, who will step down as the managing director with effect from 30 June, 2020.

Malhotra however, will continue as Director and Advisor to the Board with effect from 1 July, 2020.

In a press statement the company said that as a part of its succession plan, Nandi has been elevated.

Kushagra Bajaj, Chairman of the Board said,"Jaide ep’s extensive knowledge of sales, marketing and overall operations are ideally aligned with the future plans of the company."

An engineering graduate from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, Nandi holds a post-graduate degree in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

