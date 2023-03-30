Jain Irrigation completes merger of international business with Rivuli

"This strategic alliance with Rivulis and partnership with Temasek has created a global leader in micro irrigation, with a strong geographic footprint and a comprehensive range of offerings. The MergeCo will lead the mass adoption of modern irrigation solutions and digital farming by growers and business partners globally through its focus on accessibility, innovation, and sustainability. We are now better equipped than ever to provide sustainable solutions to the critical challenges facing our planet, including food security and climate change," said Anil Jain, Managing Director of Jain Irrigation.