Jain’s GQG boosts Adani investments3 min read 28 Jun 2023, 11:59 PM IST
The promoters have sold stakes to the Jain-led fund for the second time since US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Adani Group of manipulating stocks and accounting fraud
MUMBAI : Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners Llc acquired an additional $1 billion worth of shares in Adani group companies from the promoter group, boosting the US-based fund’s total investment in the Indian conglomerate to $3.4 billion.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×