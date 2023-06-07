Jaiprakash Associates defaults on ₹3,961 crore loans on May 31

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on ₹3,961 crore loans on May 311 min read 07 Jun 2023, 08:17 PM IST
Jaiprakash Associates, the flagship company of crisis-hit Jaypee Group, Wednesday said it has defaulted on a repayment of ₹3,961 crore of loans due on May 31, which including both principal and interest amount
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, the flagship company of crisis-hit Jaypee Group, Wednesday said it has defaulted on a repayment of ₹3,961 crore of loans due on May 31, which including both principal and interest amount.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×