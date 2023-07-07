Jaiprakash Associates defaults on ₹4,044-crore loans, including principal, interest amount2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 07:08 PM IST
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), in a regulatory filing, said that on June 30th defaulted on repayments of a principal amount of ₹1,660 crore and interest of ₹2,384 crore.
Jaypee Group's flagship firm Jaiprakash Associates on 7 July infirmed that the firm defaulted on loans worth ₹4,044 crore, including principal and interest amount, reported news agency PTI.
