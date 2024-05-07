Jaiprakash Associates defaults on ₹4,616 crore loan amid restructuring
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), the parent company of the distressed Jaypee Group, reported in a regulatory filing on May 6 that it failed to meet its loan repayment obligations on April 30, totalling ₹4,616 crore. The sum comprises a principal of ₹1,751 crore and interest payments of ₹2,865 crore.