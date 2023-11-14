Jaiprakash Associates has entered into a settlement pact with ICICI Bank, whereby the company, along with its trusts, would be transferring more than 18.9 crore shares to the private lender, a regulatory filing stated on November 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agreement is part of the Noida-headquartered business conglomerate's efforts to reduce its debt burden.

“With a view to give thrust to the ongoing efforts of the company to reduce its debt, the company, alongwith trusts holding 18,93,16,992 equity shares of the company have entered into a Settlement Agreement with ICICI Bank (lender) to transfer the said shares to lender," the exchange filing said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The price at which the shares would be transferred was not disclosed, as Jaiprakash Associates noted that it would be based on the trading price prevailing at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on the day prior to the transfer of stake.

“The value/consideration of the said shares shall be arrived on the basis of the closing price at National Stock Exchange of India Limited on the day prior to the day of actual transfer of shares to the demat account of the lender," it stated.

The announcement ahead of the NCLT to hear the JP Associates IBC case next on November 30 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a developing story)

