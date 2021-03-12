NEW DELHI: Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd’s 400MW Vishnuprayag hydropower project, which went offline following a glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand last month has resumed operations.

The project had gone offline due to silt-laden water gushing in through the tail race tunnel of the project in the wake of the human tragedy that washed away the 13.2MW Rishiganga small hydro project and extensively damaged NTPC Ltd’s 520MW under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project.

“The company is pleased to announce that after carrying out extensive cleaning of the tail race tunnel of the project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the project, we have resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on 11th March 2021 at 3:00 pm," Jaiprakash Power Ventures said in a statement on Friday.

Some hydropower plants located downstream had to curtail operations to protect their turbine blades from the high silt content in the Rishiganga river water following the glacier burst and flash floods.

