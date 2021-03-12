Jaiprakash's hydropower project resumes ops post Uttarakhand tragedy

“The company is pleased to announce that after carrying out extensive cleaning of the tail race tunnel of the project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the project, we have resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on 11th March 2021 at 3:00 pm," Jaiprakash Power Ventures said in a statement on Friday.

