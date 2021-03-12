Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Jaiprakash's hydropower project resumes ops post Uttarakhand tragedy

Jaiprakash's hydropower project resumes ops post Uttarakhand tragedy

Uttarakhand flash floods: 40 bodies recovered, rescue operations intensified
1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Some hydropower plants located downstream had to curtail operations to protect their turbine blades from the high silt content in the Rishiganga river water following the glacier burst and flash floods

NEW DELHI: Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd’s 400MW Vishnuprayag hydropower project, which went offline following a glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand last month has resumed operations.

NEW DELHI: Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd’s 400MW Vishnuprayag hydropower project, which went offline following a glacier burst and flash floods in Uttarakhand last month has resumed operations.

The project had gone offline due to silt-laden water gushing in through the tail race tunnel of the project in the wake of the human tragedy that washed away the 13.2MW Rishiganga small hydro project and extensively damaged NTPC Ltd’s 520MW under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The project had gone offline due to silt-laden water gushing in through the tail race tunnel of the project in the wake of the human tragedy that washed away the 13.2MW Rishiganga small hydro project and extensively damaged NTPC Ltd’s 520MW under-construction Tapovan Vishnugad hydropower project.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

“The company is pleased to announce that after carrying out extensive cleaning of the tail race tunnel of the project and other associated systems and thorough checking of all elements of the project, we have resumed operations at 400 MW Vishnuprayag HEP on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri on 11th March 2021 at 3:00 pm," Jaiprakash Power Ventures said in a statement on Friday.

Some hydropower plants located downstream had to curtail operations to protect their turbine blades from the high silt content in the Rishiganga river water following the glacier burst and flash floods.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.