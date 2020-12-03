Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train temporarily cancelled over low occupancy

Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train temporarily cancelled over low occupancy1 min read . 08:44 PM IST
The train will remain cancelled from December 8, according to NWR Deputy General Manager Shashi Kiran
Jaipur: The North Western Railway (NWR) has decided to cancel Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train for the time being in view of low passenger turnout, officials said on Thursday.
The train will remain cancelled from December 8, according to NWR Deputy General Manager Shashi Kiran.
The Jaipur-Delhi double-decker train had resumed its operations from October 10.
It departs from Jaipur at 6 am daily and reaches Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.30 am and on the return journey, it leaves Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 5.35 pm and reaches Jaipur at 10.05 pm.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
