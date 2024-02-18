A man in Jaipur, Rajasthan, bought Ather 450 Electric Scooter worth around ₹ ₹ 1,09,947-1,44,871 recently. What made the purchase interesting was that the customer paid the entire amount in ₹10 coins. Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta took to social media to share a picture of the "new Ather owner" being handed over the keys. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mehta tweeted, "A new Ather owner just bought himself a 450 in Jaipur...all with 10 Re coins!" The picture shared by him also showed tens of pouch — filled with ₹10 coin — laid on the table.

Mehta didn't specify the exact model of the Ather 450 series the Jaipur man purchased. However, the Bengaluru-based EV startup offers three models under the Ather 450 series — Ather 450Apex, Ather 450X and Ather 450S. The prices start at around ₹ 1.10 lakh and can go up to ₹ 1.45 lakh (effective ex-showroom price in Jaipur). The on-road price could touch ₹ 1.75 lakh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ather, backed by Singapore's GIC and Flipkart co-founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, is planning an India listing and has a market valuation of $739.4 million, Reuters reported while citing data from investment tracker Tracxn. India's government anticipates the share of electric two-wheelers in overall sales to rise to 60%-70% by 2030 from 4.7% in 2023.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Ather Energy Pvt is seeking to hire investment banks to help arrange a potential initial public offering in Mumbai as early as this year. The company is selecting banks for a listing that could value the firm at about $2 billion, sources told the media.

The Bangalore-based company could seek to raise as much as $400 million in a share sale, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private, the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ather was founded in 2013 by two graduates of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. The company raised about $128 million in a series E round in 2022 from investors including India’s sovereign wealth fund, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd., and existing shareholders such as Indian two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Bloomberg reported.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!