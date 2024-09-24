Jairam Ramesh raises alarm on SBI move to become stakeholder in Supreme Infrastructure, ‘RBI must step in and examine…’

Congress has expressed concern over the State Bank of India's decision to convert its debt in Supreme Infrastructure India into equity, urging the RBI to investigate the move, which they believe sets a dangerous precedent in corporate debt management.

Livemint
Updated24 Sep 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh urged the Reserve Bank of India to intervene and examine SBI's decision to turn stakeholder in Supreme Infrastructure India Limited.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh urged the Reserve Bank of India to intervene and examine SBI’s decision to turn stakeholder in Supreme Infrastructure India Limited.(PTI)

The Indian National Congress (INC / Congress) on September 24, has raised alarm about the State Bank of India (SBI) choosing to convert its outstanding debt in Supreme Infrastructure India (IIL) into equity.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to intervene and examine SBI's decision.

He shared picture of a media report which stated that SBI would take up dual role in the debt restructuring of defaulter SIIL and transition from being the troubled company's primary creditor to becoming an equity stakeholder.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Uzbekistan for AIIB annual bilateral meeting

What Did Jairam Ramesh Post?

“In a extraordinary move, the SBI has decided to convert its outstanding debt into equity in Supreme Infrastructure India Limited (SIIL), a firm that declared bankruptcy. The lendors, including SBI, took a 93.45% haircut on the debt. This arrangement creates a dangerous precedent in India's corporate debt landscape,” Ramesh wrote.

He listed the ways in which this would be “dangerous”, saying, “It encourages other defaulting companies to seek similar deals, where they can retain control and value even after significant defaults.”

Also Read | US Elections: Poll shows Trump leads Harris in Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina

Adding, “⁠It raises questions about the effectiveness of India's insolvency resolution framework and the role of public sector banks in managing distressed assets. The SBI appears to be aligning itself with the interests of the defaulting borrower (SIIL) rather than prioritizing the recovery of public funds.”

He asked the RBI to “step in and examine” SBI's processes, adding, “⁠There is a pressing need to ensure that public sector banks maintain strict discipline in their approach to debt resolution and avoid creating moral hazards in the financial system. The unusual nature of this debt restructuring and equity investment calls for immediate regulatory scrutiny. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) needs to step in and examine SBI's decision-making process in this matter.”

Also Read | IMF engaging with Sri Lanka’s new govt on loan agreement for economic recovery

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 12:54 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJairam Ramesh raises alarm on SBI move to become stakeholder in Supreme Infrastructure, ‘RBI must step in and examine…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    222.40
    12:54 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.05 (0.93%)

    Tata Steel

    160.15
    12:54 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    6.2 (4.03%)

    Tata Power

    470.90
    12:54 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    16.55 (3.64%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    340.45
    12:54 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India

    382.35
    12:45 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    29.95 (8.5%)

    Schneider Electric Infrastructure

    833.00
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    55.9 (7.19%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat

    1,054.85
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    66.25 (6.7%)

    Firstsource Solutions

    334.70
    12:46 PM | 24 SEP 2024
    19.85 (6.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,175.00240.00
      Chennai
      76,181.00240.00
      Delhi
      76,333.00240.00
      Kolkata
      76,185.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.