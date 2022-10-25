Jakson Green to invest 22,400 crore for green project in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Energy and infrastructure company Jakson Group has signed a pact with the Rajasthan government to set up a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in the state at an investment of ₹ 22,400 crore
Jakson Green will set up a 3,65,000 tons per annum green hydrogen and green ammonia plant along with an integrated hybrid renewable power complex in phases, it said
The project is expected to generate over 32,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities across various phases of the scale-up, planned between 2023 and 2028, it claimed.
The Rajasthan government would facilitate Jakson Green in obtaining necessary registrations, approvals, clearances, and provide incentives, among others.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by Vish Iyer, global chief commercial officer, Jakson Green and Bhaskar S Sawant, principal secretary of energy to the government of Rajasthan.
Sawantsaid, “It has been proved again that Rajasthan is the most ideal destination for investments in the new energy transition. This agreement with Jakson Green is further testimony to the state’s investor centric policies."
Calling the association, a significant milestone in the state’s green hydrogen progress, Bikesh Ogra, founding promoter, managing director & CEO of Jakson Green said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with the State of Rajasthan in developing one of the most realistically sized early green ammonia projects in the country. Given our strong focus on technology and execution, with a proven team that has delivered over 10GW of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of delivering a state-of-the-art green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Rajasthan. We truly appreciate the Government of Rajasthan for this partnership and for demonstrating their vision in positioning the state as a favoured green hydrogen hub by extending their utmost co-operation to our project."
Jakson Green has recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the Independent Hydrogen & Ammonia Production and Electrolyser manufacturing space.
