Jakson Green to invest 22,400 crore for green project in Rajasthan

Calling the association, a significant milestone in the state’s green hydrogen progress, Bikesh Ogra, founding promoter, managing director & CEO of Jakson Green said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with the State of Rajasthan in developing one of the most realistically sized early green ammonia projects in the country. Given our strong focus on technology and execution, with a proven team that has delivered over 10GW of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of delivering a state-of-the-art green ammonia and green hydrogen facility in Rajasthan. We truly appreciate the Government of Rajasthan for this partnership and for demonstrating their vision in positioning the state as a favoured green hydrogen hub by extending their utmost co-operation to our project."