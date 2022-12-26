Jakson Group bags 121 MW project from Amplus Solar in Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 02:48 PM IST
The project will use nearly 3,000 single-axis trackers and over 224,448 monocrystalline bifacial solar modules rated 540Wp
The project will use nearly 3,000 single-axis trackers and over 224,448 monocrystalline bifacial solar modules rated 540Wp
New Delhi: Jakson Group on Monday said it has bagged a 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.