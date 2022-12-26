New Delhi: Jakson Group on Monday said it has bagged a 121 MW solar project from Amplus Solar in Bikaner, Rajasthan. The company said the green capacity will be constructed on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

In a statement, Jakson Green said will deliver the solar power project in Bikaner within “8.5 months of initiation."

The project will use nearly 3,000 single-axis trackers and over 224,448 monocrystalline bifacial solar modules rated 540Wp.

Upon completion, the facility would be as big as 386 football fields the size of Lusail Stadium, which recently held the FIFA world cup, and is expected to offset over 3.1 million tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing 558,100 fuel-engine cars off the road.

The project is slated to supply power to leading commercial and industrial customers on a long-term basis, thereby providing further fillip to the trend of the corporate push to adopt green energy in the country.

“We are committed to ensuring the timely delivery of all our projects with the best HSE practices. We are delighted to partner with Jakson Green, known for timely delivery and best safety practices. We look forward to a successful long-term association with Jakson Green," said Sharad Pungalia, CEO of Amplus Solar.

“We are extremely delighted to receive this prestigious solar EPC order from Amplus Solar – one of India’s leading renewable energy players. Given our strong focus on the execution of large-scale renewable energy projects, with a proven team that has delivered over 10GW of green energy assets across 26 countries, we are confident of working with Amplus Solar to deliver a world-class solar power plant adhering to high-safety and quality benchmarks," said Bikesh Ogra, Founding Promoter, Managing Director & CEO of Jakson Green.

Jakson Green has recently announced its global ambitions to be a leading developer and integrator of green hydrogen and green ammonia assets across select geographies and is eyeing a play in the Independent Hydrogen & Ammonia Production and Electrolyser manufacturing space in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The firm is actively developing a pipeline of renewable energy, green hydrogen, and green ammonia projects, both in India and abroad.