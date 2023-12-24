Companies
Jakson Group plans to raise $500 mn for boosting ops
Summary
- Chairman and managing director Sameer Gupta said the group would look at consolidating operations across segments in the energy transition space
Energy and infrastructure solutions company Jakson Group is looking at raising about $500 million through a series of equity fund raising rounds starting next fiscal, said its chairman and managing director Sameer Gupta.
