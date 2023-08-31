Jalan Kalrock Consortium deposits another ₹100 crore in Jet Airways under revival plan1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JCK) said it has deposited ₹100 crore in Jet Airways in less than 48 hours of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) allowing implementation of the revival plans, PTI reported on Thursday.
