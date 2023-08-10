Jalan-Kalrock blocking sale of grounded Jet aircraft: Ace Aviation to NCLAT2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 04:42 PM IST
The petitioner requested the court to issue a notice to Jalan Kalrock, but it refused, saying it wanted to settle the ownership case between the creditors and JKC by the end of August.
New Delhi: Malta's Ace Aviation, a potential buyer for grounded Jet Airways' aircraft, on Thursday informed the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) that lenders of the grounded carrier are prepared to sell the planes, but the successful resolution appellant, Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), is hindering the sale.