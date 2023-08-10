Jalan-Kalrock blocking sale of grounded Jet aircraft: Ace Aviation to NCLAT

Ace Aviation approached the NCLAT after its plea seeking permission for the purchase of aircraft was rejected by the NCLT Mumbai bench back in July. The NCLT in its order stated that either allowing the sale of the aircraft or restraining the sale would lead to the reopening of the duly approved resolution plan. Since the sale process was kept in abeyance by the lenders and the monitoring committee, it is their responsibility to clear the deadlock as it has arisen post the approval of the resolution plan.