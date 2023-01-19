Jalan-Kalrock consortium files plea in SC on Jet Airways employees dues

NEW DELHI: Jalan-Kalrock consortium, the winning bidder of bankrupt Jet Airways, has filed a plea in the Supreme Court against an order on pending provident fund and gratuity dues of former employees of the airline.
As per an October order by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), the consortium was asked to clear unpaid provident fund and gratuity dues of Jet employees, expected at ₹200 crore to ₹250 crore. The NCLAT had also dismissed the consortium’s plea to cap its payment liability at ₹475 crore under the approved resolution plan.
The rental income of an Airbus A330 leased to Air Serbia and the payment of pending provident fund and gratuity dues to the airline employees have been key points of contention between the lenders to Jet Airways and the Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
A prolonged legal tussle is expected on the two issues, a person aware of the matter said, adding that the PF and gratuity dues are a material amount and was not part of the resolution plan approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 22 June 2021 following an insolvency process that began in June 2019.
“I think the consortium is seeking a cap on the dues which they need to pay as well as clarity on the scope of their role in any pending payments which were not discussed in the resolution plan," he added.
As per the October order, the appellate tribunal had instructed the new owner to pay unpaid provident fund dues as admitted by the resolution professional after allowing a slew of petitions submitted by the association of workers, aircraft maintenance engineers, officers and staff association, and others.
The court had also asked the former resolution professional to compute the payments to be given to the workmen and the employees within one month from 2 December, while also communicating the same to the consortium for the required payment of dues.
The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 13 Jan approved the transfer of ownership of bankrupt Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock consortium.
The effective date of the resolution plan has been set as 16 November. As a result, the consortium will get 180 days from the said date to make payments to lenders.
Interestingly, the NCLT referred to the October order of NCLAT in order to transfer the ownership of the airline to Jalan-Kalrock Consortium. The NCLT noted that the October order by NCLAT already held that the consortium has met all necessary conditions for ownership transfer to the satisfaction of the monitoring committee.
