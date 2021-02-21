Jalan-Kalrock consortium plans to keep Jet listed, brand unchanged

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI : The consortium consisting of asset management firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, who are currently awaiting an approval from The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to restart operations at Jet Airways (India) Ltd, will continue to operate the airline as a publicly listed company. The consortium hopes to re-start operations within four to six months of getting an approval from the tribunal, which is set to hear the resolution plan on Monday. The new promoters will keep the 'Jet Airways' brand intact and also induct some of the older staff into the airline. Jet Airways under new promoters will start operations with about 25 aircraft fleet, with a base at New Delhi (NCR) and restart international flights by the end of the year, Murari Lal Jalan told Mint in an interview, adding that plans to launch operations will be put to motion with the approval of the resolution plan by the NCLT. Edited excerpts.