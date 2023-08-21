Jalan-Kalrock plea: NCLAT reserves order on waiver to pay Jet lenders3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The tribunal will pronounce the order on 28 August regarding JKC's plea for a 90-day extension to pay the demanded ₹350 crore by lenders.
New Delhi: The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday reserved its order in the plea by Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder for Jet Airways, for a 90-day extension to pay ₹350 crore to the creditors of the grounded airline. The tribunal will pronounce the order on 28 August.