New Delhi: The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday reserved its order in the plea by Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the successful bidder for Jet Airways, for a 90-day extension to pay ₹350 crore to the creditors of the grounded airline. The tribunal will pronounce the order on 28 August.

During the proceedings, former union minister, and senior lawyer Ravi Shankar Prasad, representing JKC, stated that the consortium is prepared to pay ₹100 crore to the creditors led by State Bank of India by 31 August and the remaining ₹100 crore by 30 September. Prasad also argued for adjusting the ₹150 crore performance bank guarantee along with the ₹350 crore.

In response, the tribunal asked JKC to confirm to the court that the performance bank guarantee could serve as security for the deposit amount of ₹350 crore. Prasad stated that the approved resolution plan mentions the possibility of adjusting the performance bank guarantee.

Lenders in reply pleaded that JKC is not just seeking an extension, but rather attempting to modify the approved resolution plan. Additional Solicitor General N Venkatraman informed the court that they might consider an extension of time for JKC but oppose invoking the bank guarantee.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) further argued that JKC is finding it difficult to pay ₹350 crore considering their total claim of about ₹8000 crore, part of which is allocated for paying airline dues at the airport. Lenders highlighted that the total expense of maintaining the airline is ₹390 crore, incurring a monthly expense of ₹22 crore.

Lawyer Krishnendu Dutta, also appearing for JKC, argued that their request to lenders is to initiate proceedings, as even after paying ₹350 crore, the company won't transfer to JKC easily due to the need for various approvals such as stock exchange and SEBI approvals, and the cancellation of previous shareholding still held by erstwhile promoters.

JKC also noted that company of creditors is already in control of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. In the approved resolution plan, the JKC had offered three properties in Dubai worth of ₹450 crore to the lenders.

Lawyers representing workmen informed that JKC must pay ₹224 to the workforce along with pension and gratuity payments.

The NCLAT sought written submissions from both parties within the next three days.

The lenders have asked JKC to pay the amount by the 31st of August. However, during the previous hearing, JKC requested the court for a different payment schedule for the 350 crore and asked for an extension.

The CoC previously stated that they might not pursue the case further if JKC pays the amount by the 31st of August.

On 5 July, the Committee of Creditors had told the Supreme Court that it might be more prudent to wind up the airline, given they have not been repaid, and no funds infused into the debt-laden airline. Lenders have infused approximately ₹400 crore of public money into the airline, which includes settling airport dues.

According to the January order by the Mumbai bench of the tribunal, the effective date of the resolution plan was taken as 16 November. As a result, the consortium has six months from the said date to make payments to lenders.

On 22 June 2021, the NCLT in its order approved the resolution plan for Jet Airways submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium. The consortium comprises UAE-based non-resident Indian Murari Lal Jalan, who will hold shares in Jet Airways in his personal capacity, and Florian Fritsch who will hold shares through his investment holding company Kalrock Capital Partners Ltd, Cayman.

Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after running into financial difficulties. However, ownership transfer has been hanging fire amid continuing differences between the lenders and the consortium.