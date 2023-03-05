Jalan-Kalrock to order 200 aircraft for Jet Air

Jet Airways’ 200-aircraft order will further buttress the growth potential of the Indian aviation market, which saw the order of 470 aircraft by Air India, making it the world’s largest single order by an airline. IndiGo is also in discussions with aircraft manufacturers for a 500 aircraft order, and Akasa, which had placed an order of 72 aircraft in Nov 2021, is now set to announce a “three-digit" order by the end of 2023, according to news reports. For context, India today has 700 registered planes that operate commercial flights in the country.

