Jalan-Kalrock vs Jet lenders: NCLAT defers hearing till 7 August2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Jet Airways stopped flying in April 2019 after running into financial difficulties. However, ownership transfer has been hanging fire amid continuing differences between the lenders and the consortium.
New Delhi: The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday deferred till 7 August hearing in a plea filed by Jet Airways' lenders, led by State Bank of India, against the airline's winning bidder Jalan Kalrock consortium to recover pending dues.
