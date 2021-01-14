James Murdoch joins Uday Shankar on new media venture

James Murdoch, son of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former chief executive officer of 21st Century Fox, has joined Uday Shankar, former president of the Walt Disney Company APAC and chairman, Star and Disney India, to form a new media venture, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Murdoch and Shankar’s association goes back a long way. The latter was overseeing News Corp’s Asia business in the late-2000s. Walt Disney acquired 21st Century Fox Inc. in a $71-billion cash and stock deal in June 2018, which made Star India, Fox Star Studios, and Hotstar part of Walt Disney.

The FT report said the project brings the two back together with the aim of building a “large-scale" business in the areas of digital media, education and healthcare delivery, developed in part through acquisitions. While the name of the venture and its precise strategy are yet to be disclosed, Murdoch told the Financial Times it would be a “major priority" and a “centre of gravity" for his Lupa Systems holding company.

Lupa is a private investment vehicle with presence in New York and Mumbai that has invested in online learning institution Harappa Education in India.

The FT report quotes Murdoch as saying their new project would not be venture capital but have a more operational focus, aiming to knit together the “explosive growth" of mobile data access in India with services such as online learning and healthcare. The project will cover the whole Asia region, but with India as its main focus. “We think that M&A is certainly going to be a part of this," he said.

Shankar had announced that he was stepping down from Disney this October to pursue an entrepreneurial venture.

“I have always believed in the power of creativity and cutting-edge technology to create a better world and consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to do so at Star, 21CF and now at the Walt Disney Company," Shankar said in a statement.

He added he wanted to give back to the country, community and the industry. “I think the best way to express my gratitude to all of them will be to support and mentor a new generation of entrepreneurs as they set out to create transformational solutions that will have a positive impact on countless lives. I intend to partner with global investors and pioneers to achieve this," Shankar had added.

