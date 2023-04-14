Funding squeeze fallout: James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree slashes planned investment in Reliance1 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 01:26 PM IST
- RIL had said in April last year that Qatar Investment Authority-backed Bodhi Tree would spend 135 billion rupees out of a planned 151.45 billion rupees investment in the media behemoth that is also backed by Paramount Global
Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and a former Star India executive, has reduced its planned investment in Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18 by 70% and will now pump in 43.06 billion rupees ($527.84 million), Viacom18 said late on Thursday.
