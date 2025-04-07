Jamie Dimon warns tariffs will raise prices, slow growth
SummaryJPMorgan CEO’s annual letter says he hopes for long-term benefits, but that many uncertainties linger.
Jamie Dimon said he is concerned about how President Trump’s new tariffs will affect America’s long-term economic alliances, which he said have been key to the country’s “extraordinary standing in world affairs."
