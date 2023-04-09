J&K govt may hire SBI Cap to advise on lithium auction1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Administration plans to auction lithium mines by June to fuel India's energy transition target. SBI Capital Markets may act as an advisor.
New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has put in motion the process of auctioning lithium mines and may hire SBI Capital Markets Ltd as an advisor to the process by early next week. Besides the authorities are also exploring areas beyond the current site for these rare earth minerals.
