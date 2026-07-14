How the humble jamun became liquor’s hottest new flavour of the season

Liquor companies have found an unlikely new hero flavour: the humble jamun.
The fruit most commonly associated with roadside vendors, leaf bowls and copious quantities of black salt during the monsoon has emerged as one of the liquor industry’s hottest flavour bets. Jamun has found its way into craft gin and vodka bottles as spirit makers look to localize global brands and stand out in a crowded flavour market.
The once-overlooked fruit now finds shelf space across price points and spirit categories with liquor companies moving quickly to cash in. Diageo India made a ₹100 crore bet on flavoured spirits led by Smirnoff Minty Jamun in July last year and Radico Khaitan introduced Magic Moments Jamun SpicyMint in September last year.