Jana Small Finance Bank, one of the 10 entities that received the small finance bank (SFB) licence in 2015, on Thursday filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the markets regulator for an initial public offering (IPO).

The bank plans to raise fresh capital of up to Rs700 crore through the IPO, while over a dozen existing shareholders of the bank will sell part of their shares through an offer for sale, taking the total size of the IPO to approximately Rs2,000 crore, said a person aware of the company’s plans.

Also Read | Inside Mumbai’s new extortion economy

The selling shareholders include Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Co Ltd, ICICI Prudential LIfe Insurance Co Ltd, Hero Enterprise Partner Ventures and Enam Securities Pvt. Ltd. Investment firm such as TPG, HarbourVest group, Amansa Capital and Morgan Stanley are also shareholders of the bank.

“Our bank proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting our bank’s tier-I capital base to meet our bank’s future capital requirements," the lender said in its DRHP.

The lender has 611 branches, with approximately 3.05 million active customers.

Jana was one of the worst affected lenders during the demonetization at the end of 2016. The lender in its DRHP said that its NPAs as a percentage of gross advances have come down from 42.21% as on 31 March 2018 to 2.72% as on 30 September 2020.

Investment banks Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and SBI Capital Markets are advising Jana on its IPO.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via