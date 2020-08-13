Jana Small Finance Bank offers 90% LTV on Gold Loan

This move from Jana Bank gives fabulous opportunity for the customers to avail highest loan amount for the same gold ornaments instantly. Staying true to the bank's promise of valuing the hard earned money of its customers, the Bank is also offering gold loan at low interest rate starting at 0.92% per month and gives cash disbursement upto Rs. 2 lakhs making it a truly unbeatable package. Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Sandeep Arora, Head, Marketing & Products, said, "This move from the bank which is in line with RBI's announcement for Scheduled Commercial Banks only will allow our customers to get 20% higher loan amount with their same amount of gold."