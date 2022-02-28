One year into her job, Citigroup Inc. Chief Executive Jane Fraser takes the stage this week to pitch investors her strategy.

Ms. Fraser has already remade the bank. She mapped out a plan to sell off several international consumer businesses. She laid new growth plans in wealth management and commercial banking. And she embarked on a complex transformation of Citi’s inner plumbing and technology, a multiyear project the bank needs to appease regulators who slapped it with a consent order and fine in 2020.

Investors aren’t yet buying it.

After several years of underperformance, shares are down more than 5% since she took over on March 1, 2021, lagging behind the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index, which is up 20%, and the S&P 500, which is up 15%. The stock is trading below its book value, a measure of its net worth, the only big U.S. bank with that distinction.

Ms. Fraser and her management team have acknowledged they have to rebuild credibility with investors and make the strategy easier to understand. They have billed their presentations Wednesday as a chance to share their vision of the new Citi and how its collection of global businesses will create higher profit.

“Normally I think investor days are overrated," said Hunter Doble, a portfolio manager at investor Hotchkis & Wiley. “This one is a little bit more meaningful."

The pitch won’t be easy. While 20 of the 29 analysts following the company rate its stock a “buy," according to FactSet, their forecasts warn of a trying few years and a continued gap between Citi and big rivals.

“With Citi going through its risk and controls transformation, plus the ongoing consumer divestitures, it will take time before the company has a realistic opportunity to achieve its…potential profitability," John McDonald of Autonomous Research wrote in a recent report.

The last time Citi held an investor day was 2017, and that one left a sour taste for everyone.

Then, Citi’s management set ambitious targets for profitability and shareholder returns. Investors grew excited.

But the bank proceeded to miss some of those targets, and the stock lagged behind peers. Management became obsessed with hitting the numbers, people familiar with the bank have said. The targets drove bank decisions instead of the other way around, the people said.

In 2019, the bank exceeded its key target, but was headed toward a miss in 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic rendered the projections worthless.

The team that presents this week comprises an entirely different set of executives. Investors and analysts want the executives to explain the logic behind their strategic choices and a road map to better returns. And they want it to be credible.

Investors are focused on three specific forecasts: profitability, costs and shareholder returns.

The bank’s return on tangible common equity, a key measure of profitability, has trailed competitors’ for years and was the center of angst after 2017. Citi managed 12.1% in 2019, but analysts aren’t sure when it will get that high again.

With asset sales and high expenses for a few years, analysts project the bank will only hit 10% in 2024. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are both expected to top 17% that year.

Returns below that level are considered by many investors to be a sign a bank isn’t covering its cost of capital—essentially, that it is destroying value.

Analysts and investors also want more clarity on total costs. Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason has declined to detail the cost of the transformation work, but has said the bank will cut costs elsewhere to keep the total in check.

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo figured the cost of the transformation at $10 billion over three years, dampening his enthusiasm for Ms. Fraser’s plans. He said Citigroup directors should be held accountable.

Analysts and investors both say Citigroup could generate enthusiasm by promising more stock buybacks.

In December, the bank surprised the market by announcing a pause in buybacks. It was a technical decision based on capital levels and an accounting-rules change, but Citi was the only bank to announce a pause. It has restarted repurchases.

Investors, citing the low stock price, are pushing for more. Tim Piechowski, a portfolio manager at ACR Alpine Capital Research, said management seemed too blasé about the buyback pause. He wants more explanation about how capital will be used, especially from the planned asset sales.

“I think they can do better," he said.

The executives have been gathered in New York rehearsing for the event for weeks. But Monday, the bank said two senior executives had tested positive for Covid-19 and that it would move the event to a virtual setting only.

