In what has become the latest entry in a flurry of inbound Japanese deals into India, Aica Kogyo Co. is set to acquire up to 53.12% stake in Indian laminates firm Stylam Industries Ltd for up to ₹2,030 crore.
Japan materials maker to buy 53% of Stylam Ind in ₹2,030 crore deal
SummaryThe move underscores a record year for Japanese inbound M&A in India as firms diversify capital away from China.
