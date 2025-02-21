A high level Japanese group which includes former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan, reported Financial Times. The new proposal is being led by former Tesla board member Hiro Izumi and is being supported by former PM along with his former aide Hiroto Izumi.

The group reportedly believes that Tesla will like to be a strategic investor in Nissan since the EV maker is interested in acquiring the company's plans in the US. The Tesla plans come shortly after the $58 billion merger proposal between Nissan and Honda fell through over fears that the the Japanese carmaker could fall into potentially foreign hands.