Japan turns to Elon Musk’s Tesla to secure Nissan’s future after Honda deal collapse: Report

Former PM Yoshihide Suga is backing a plan for Tesla to invest in Nissan, led by ex-Tesla board member Hiro Izumi. The initiative arises after a failed $58 billion merger between Nissan and Honda, with Tesla aiming for strategic involvement in Nissan's US operations.

Updated21 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST
A Japanese group has set up plans for Tesla’s investment in Nissan(Getty Images via AFP)

A high level Japanese group which includes former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set up plans for Elon Musk's Tesla to invest in Nissan, reported Financial Times. The new proposal is being led by former Tesla board member Hiro Izumi and is being supported by former PM along with his former aide Hiroto Izumi. 

The group reportedly believes that Tesla will like to be a strategic investor in Nissan since the EV maker is interested in acquiring the company's plans in the US. The Tesla plans come shortly after the $58 billion merger proposal between Nissan and Honda fell through over fears that the the Japanese carmaker could fall into potentially foreign hands. 

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 11:50 AM IST
