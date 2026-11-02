Japanese investors deepen India bets, creating a bigger business opportunity for law firms

MUMBAI: Japanese money is flowing into India, and the lawyers who handle M&A, PE and venture deals are feeling the surge. Japan desks at leading Indian law firms report their busiest stretch in recent memory, with some adding lawyers and others racing to capture a bigger share of a growing fee pool.
The momentum shows in a run of investments and partnerships announced over the past 12-18 months. MUFG Bank acquired a 20% stake in Shriram Finance, launched a dedicated venture capital fund for Indian start-ups and signed a strategic partnership with State Bank of India. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation took a 20% stake in YES Bank, and Mizuho Securities plans to acquire a controlling stake in Avendus Capital. The Development Bank of Japan invested in HDFC Capital’s H-DREAM Fund.