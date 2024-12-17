Japanese M&A interest makes a strong comeback in 2024

Oskam added that there has been greater interest and intent from Japanese firms in Indian transactions this year, although some of these deals are yet to materialize. Much like other countries, Oskam explained that there is also an interest among several Japanese firms to add production locations and gain access to other high-growth markets like India within Asia, which is increasingly becoming a strategic priority for many large global corporates given its size and growth trajectory. For instance, Toyota said in August that it would build a factory for electric vehicles in India.