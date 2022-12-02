Japan’s Daiso expands retail footprint in India

Japan’s Daiso expands retail footprint in India1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
Daiso aims to open approximately 50-plus stores pan India in the next five years, we are confident of bringing the best of products to a new world of consumers
New Delhi: Japanese value retailer Daiso Japan has expanded its retail footprint in India with a new store in Mumbai.
Daiso Japan that sells lifestyle products, dinnerware, cleaning tools, stationery, gardening items, toys, and pet accessories entered the Indian market through an alliance between Apparel GroupIndia Pvt Ltd. and Lals International Holdings. The group plans to open over 50 stores in India over the next five years.
The brand launched its first store in Chandigarh, followed by Lucknow and Vasai in Mumbai. The store in Mumbai at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla is the brand’s fourth store in the country.
Daiso competes with value retailer Miniso, that too has a presence in India.
Daiso has over 6,000 stores worldwide where it sells wide range of lifestyle, novelty and gift products. Daiso’s over 3,000 sq feet stores offer over 3,000 products.
“Over the last five decades, Daiso Japan has focused on building a formidable assortment of products for consumers, bringing those trends and experiences from Japan to across the world and now India. We aim to open approximately 50-plus stores pan India in the next five years, we are confident of bringing the best of products to a new world of consumers," Tushar Ved, President, Apparel Group India, said.
Apparel Group is a Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate. The group has over 1,900 retail stores with a portfolio of over 75 brands. Apparel Group has a strong presence in the GCC markets, apart from presence in markets such as India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia.
Meanwhile, Apparel Group Pvt India has a portfolio of fashion, footwear, and lifestyle brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret Pink, Bath & Body Works, Charles & Keith, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, R&B, Inglot, Call It Spring, La vie en Rose and Beverly Hills Polo club.
Daiso Japan was launched in December 1977 and is headquartered in Hiroshima city, Japan.