Japan’s Kirin Holdings and Anicut Capital acquire Bira 91’s Beer Cafe amid revenue concerns

Kirin Holdings of Japan and Anicut Capital, B9 Beverages' largest shareholder and lender, have taken control of Bira 91's The Beer Cafe, Bira 91's fully owned subsidiary, by acquiring the shares pledged by its parent, according to filings with the Registrar of Companies.

Beer Cafe operates under Better Than Before (BTB), a wholly owned subsidiary of B9 Beverages Pvt. Ltd., which is the parent company of Bira 91.

Speaking on the latest development, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO of Bira 91 told CNBC TV-18, BTB “continues to be a wholly owned subsidiary of B9,” and that some lenders have taken “actions that are in contravention with contracts and illegal.”

Jain mentioned that B9 challenged Anicut Capital's actions in the Delhi High Court. On October 17, 2025, the court issued an interim order preventing Anicut from selling or establishing third-party interests in BTB shares, it noted.

Beer Cafe's turnover is nearly ₹100 crore and remains one of B9 Beverages' few profitable and expanding segments, the news portal reported, citing people aware of the development.

The beer maker's woes The latest acquisition comes days after Mint reported that some major institutional stakeholders in B9 Beverages are considering to remove founder and CEO Ankur Jain due to concerns about his management of the financially struggling company.

Investors and lenders, including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India), Sofina, Sixth Sense Ventures, Anicut Capital, and Japan’s Kirin Holdings, discussed the business's state in a virtual call on 9 September. Most shareholders agreed to provide new funds to the company if Jain resigns.

However, Jain denied such a demand by investors or a formal offer given to him.

B9 is experiencing declining revenues, increasing losses, tax issues, and overdue vendor payments. Approximately 250 employees have submitted a petition to the B9 board and investors regarding delayed salaries and governance issues, The Economic Times reported earlier.

