Japan's largest bank MUFG weighs $10 billion-plus investment to take majority control of Shriram Finance

Written By Prabhakar Jha
Published13 Oct 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)
(AI generated image for representational purposes only)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is exploring ways to eventually secure majority control of Shriram Finance Ltd., in a potential transaction that could become the largest foreign investment in India's financial sector, Bloomberg reported.

Japan's largest bank is in the early stages of considering an increase in its stake in Shriram Finance to more than 50%, from about 20% currently, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

More details awaited

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeCompaniesNewsJapan's largest bank MUFG weighs $10 billion-plus investment to take majority control of Shriram Finance
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.